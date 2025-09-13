Myanmar: Almost 19 Students Killed in Rakhine, Says Arakan Army

The AA said the attack took place shortly after midnight on Friday, September 12, in Thayet Ta Pin village, located in Kyauktaw Township. Two private high schools Pyinnyar Pan Kin and Amyin Thit were hit by 500-pound bombs as students slept in their dormitories.

Most of the victims were teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, many from nearby rural villages where public schools have shut down due to ongoing conflict. The Arakan Army described the strike as a deliberate attack on civilians, calling it a war crime.