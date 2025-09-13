Myanmar: Almost 19 Students Killed in Rakhine, Says Arakan Army
Myanmar: In a deadly airstrike by Myanmar’s military in Rakhine State, 19 students were killed according to the Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic armed group fighting for control in the region.
The AA said the attack took place shortly after midnight on Friday, September 12, in Thayet Ta Pin village, located in Kyauktaw Township. Two private high schools Pyinnyar Pan Kin and Amyin Thit were hit by 500-pound bombs as students slept in their dormitories.
Most of the victims were teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, many from nearby rural villages where public schools have shut down due to ongoing conflict. The Arakan Army described the strike as a deliberate attack on civilians, calling it a war crime.
Over 20 others were injured, and several nearby houses were also destroyed. Independent verification has been difficult due to communication blackouts in the region.
The Myanmar military has not responded to the allegations.
This incident marks one of the deadliest attacks on students since Myanmar’s 2021 military coup and comes amid intensifying conflict between the junta and ethnic forces in Rakhine. International groups, including UNICEF, have expressed concern and called for accountability.
