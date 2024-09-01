Myanmar-bound arms from Guwahati seized in Mizoram: NIA files charge sheet

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 10 accused in a case related to the seizure of a huge quantity of arms and explosives in Mizoram intended for supply to Myanmar-based insurgent groups. The batch numbers and QR codes on the seized arms, explosives, etc. revealed that the consignment was supplied by a Guwahati-based firm, Albarin Explotech.

All of the 10 accused in the case have been charged with active involvement in the arms, ammunition, and explosives trafficking network operating on the Indo-Myanmar border. They have been charged under various sections of the IPC, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, NIA sources said.

The NIA sources further stated that the charge sheet, filed before the NIA Special Court at Aizawl, Mizoram, identified the accused as Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga, and David Lalramsanga, including a few Myanmar-based absconders.

The case was registered in May 2022 following the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, firearms, and ammunition from two vehicles on the outskirts of Kelsih Village, under Kulikawn police station in Aizawl district. Four occupants of the vehicles were taken into custody after the huge cache of arms and ammunition was discovered.

Investigations by the NIA have revealed a conspiracy by Myanmar insurgents, along with their associates in the neighbouring country as well as in Mizoram, to procure arms, explosives, and ammunition to support the armed struggle of militia groups fighting against the existing regime in Myanmar. The conspiracy was hatched with an Aizwal-based Myanmar national, Lalrinsanga, to illegally procure the arms, ammunition, and explosives for supply to Myanmar-based groups.

The investigations also revealed that Lalrinsanga had established a nexus with licensed explosive dealers David Lalramsanga and C Laldinsanga, along with their associates Lalbiatluanga and Zothanmawia, and had procured a large quantity of explosives for transportation to Myanmar. The cache of arms, ammo and explosives was sourced from a firm based in Guwahati. The other accused were also directly involved in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition to the Myanmar insurgents, as per the NIA probe.

Arms dealers based in Aizwal were part of the conspiracy, whereby the illegal supplies were handed over to Myanmar nationals regularly visiting Mizoram. The batch numbers and QR codes on the seized arms, explosives, etc. revealed that the consignment in the instant case was supplied by a Guwahati-based explosive firm, Albarin Explotech. This revealed the multi-state and cross-border scope of the conspiracy hatched by Indian and Myanmar nationals to supply arms and ammunition illegally to Myanmar insurgents.

