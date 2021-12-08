Nagaland Killings: Hornbill Festival called off

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Cabinet on Tuesday decided to urge the Central government once again to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Power Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from the state. The state government has also called off the Hornbill Festival. After the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Planning and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu said that the Cabinet has decided to write to the Centre to immediately repeal the AFSPA.



The Minister, accompanied by his cabinet colleague Temjen Imna Along, said that the government, in view of the incident, has decided to suspend all cultural and other performances of the popular Hornbill Festival as a mark of respect to the slain civilians.

Only the stalls set up by the various government departments, NGOs and other organizations would remain open till December 10.

The 10-day long annual Hornbill Festival began at Kisama Heritage Village, near Kohima, on December 1. (IANS)

