Nagaland’s HIV Rate at 1.37 per cent, Above National Average

The statistics were highlighted by Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner and Secretary of Health & Family Welfare and Chairman of the Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), while inaugurating the NSACS stall at Kisama on Monday as part of World AIDS Day observations.

According to Khinchi, the state is increasing efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3 Target 3.3 and meet the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.