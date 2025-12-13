Nagaon Hosts Educational Reintegration Programme for Mainstreamed Students

Nagaon: Stressing on educational revival, the Nagaon District Library auditorium witnessed the successful completion of a special Educational Reintegration Programme for mainstream students. Organized under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Assam, with support from the Special Training Division and coordination by the Khagorijan Education Block, the event marked a significant step in bringing previously out-of-school children back into the fold of formal education.

Gracing the occasion, Nagaon-Batadrava MLA Rupak Sarmah, addressed the gathering stating, “Today’s children are tomorrow’s future. It is our collective responsibility, especially that of parents, to shape them into valuable human resources.”

He expressed concern over the trend of students dropping out midway and lauded the recent reversal, where many are now returning to the classroom with renewed purpose.

Rupak Sarmah emphasized that the government under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was committed to merit-based recruitment and quality education. He noted that in the past decade, thousands of educated youths have secured government employment through transparent competitive examinations.

The MLA also distributed learning kits to the students, symbolizing a fresh start in their academic journey. He urged parents to remain vigilant and supportive, ensuring their children not only continue their education but also aspire toward higher studies and meaningful careers.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, alongside a host of education officials, teachers, and community leaders. The event concluded with a vibrant cultural programme presented by the students.