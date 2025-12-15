Nagaon’s Daughter Ananya Hazarika Receives PhD in Engineering from US University

Guwahati: Nagaon has a proud moment as Dr Ananya Hazarika has successfully earned her PhD degree in Engineering from Cleveland State University, United States. She was awarded the doctoral degree during the university’s convocation ceremony held on December 12.

Ananya had travelled to the United States in August 2021 after securing a full-time scholarship to pursue research in Computer and Electrical Engineering at Cleveland State University. From a young age, she nurtured a dream of studying and conducting advanced research abroad, a dream that has now turned into reality through years of dedication and hard work.

During her research journey of five years, Dr Ananya also achieved another significant milestone by qualifying for internships at two reputed multinational institutions in the US, the Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories in Boston and T-Mobile in Virginia. These opportunities further enriched her academic and professional experience and exposed her to cutting-edge technological research.

Her achievement has brought immense pride not only to her family but also to her hometown and the entire state. Teachers, well-wishers, and local residents have congratulated her for her success and praised her determination. After her PhD, Dr Ananya plans to pursue research and innovation. She has a big dream to be a helping hand for the students who aspire to study abroad, but are unable, due to a lack of financial support and facilities. She has brought a revolution in the mindsets of the people with the thought that what one thinks is impossible to achieve can be achieved with patience, consistency, effort, dedication and knowledge.

Dr Ananya’s journey is an inspiration for young students, especially girls, who aspire to pursue higher education and research at the global level. Dr Ananya believes that education has the power to change lives and hopes her journey will be an inspiring one for the upcoming generation. Her success story highlights how commitment, perseverance, and the right opportunities can help turn dreams into achievements.