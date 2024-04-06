Narcotics valued at Rs 210 crore seized; one arrested in Cachar district

Silchar: In a major drug haul, 21 kg narcotics valued at around Rs 210 crore in the international market have been seized from Cachar district near the interstate border with Mizoram, police said on Friday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police arrested one individual who is a native of Mizoram on the charges of drug peddling. The accused was identified as P. Lalliana, the police said. Drugs were being transported using a vehicle from Mizoram, the police said.

According to police, based on secret input from sources, the STF conducted an operation in the Sildubi area of the Cachar district on Thursday night. The STF intercepted a vehicle and during the search, narcotics concealed in soap boxes were found, it said. A case under the relevant section was registered. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Also Read: Election Commission of India holds ‘Conference on Low Voter Turnout’ in Lok Sabha Elections

Also Watch: