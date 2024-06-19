National Highway projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore going on in Northeast

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Among the 13 states under it, the National Highways Infrastructure and Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has the highest number of 50 ongoing NH projects worth Rs 38,985 crore in Assam. The corporation has ongoing projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the Northeast, including Sikkim.

According to NHIDCL statistics as of April 30, 2024, Assam has 50 NH projects with a cumulative length of 1,043 km and a total project cost of Rs 38,985 crore. It has already completed 16 projects with a cumulative length of 259 km and a total project cost of Rs 5,543 crore in Assam.

Barring Assam, NHIDCL has NH projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.

In the northeastern states, a total of 215 NH projects, including 50 in Assam, are going on. Arunachal Pradesh has 16 projects (363 km), Manipur has 44 projects (893 km), Meghalaya has 17 projects (393 km), Mizoram has 30 projects (781 km), Nagaland has 28 projects (572 km), Sikkim has 13 projects (181 km), and Tripura has 17 projects (326 km). The total cost of these 215 NH projects in the Northeast is Rs 1,06,167 crore.

Meanwhile, in another indicator, completion of NH projects, Arunachal Pradesh leads the other states in the Northeast, followed by Assam. NHIDCL has completed 21 projects with a cumulative length of 442 km, costing Rs 5,135 crore.

NHIDCL started its projects in Assam in 2015. The four-lane NH projects in upper Assam are under NHIDCL. It has to take into account the suffering of the public due to the delay of the projects.

