National People’s Party Withdraws Support to Manipur Government

New Delhi: Even as violence flared in Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Meghalaya chief minister blamed his Manipur counterpart for failing to quell the unrest in his state where violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups have led to months of unrest and have adversely impacted normal life in the state. The NPP has seven MLAs in the 60-seat Manipur Assembly. NPP and BJP are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

“The National People’s Party would like to convey its deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Manipur. In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the state are going through immense suffering. We strongly feel that the Manipur state government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy,” Sangma wrote on Sunday in a letter to BJP national president J P Nadda. (Agencies)

