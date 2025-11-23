National Seminar on UVIT Science and Data Analysis Wraps Up at RTU, Hojai

Guwahati: A three-day national seminar titled “UVIT Science Prospects with Data Analysis” was successfully held from 19 to 21 November 2025 at Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, Assam. Organised by the Department of Physics and sponsored by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, the seminar brought together 25 participants from various institutions to gain in-depth, practical knowledge.

Renowned astrophysicists including Prof. Kanak Saha and Dr. Angshuman Buragohain from IUCAA, along with Dr. Rupjyoti Gogoi and Prof. Gazi Ameen Ahmed from Tezpur University, served as resource persons. The programme emphasised hands-on training on ultraviolet imaging telescope (UVIT) data from ISRO’s AstroSat mission, launched in 2015. Attendees benefited from advanced astrophysics methodologies and data analysis techniques.

In his inaugural address, Vice-Chancellor of RTU expressed gratitude to IUCAA for sponsoring the seminar and underscored the importance of such collaborations with national scientific bodies. Faculty from the science departments praised the Physics Department’s effort in organising the event under the coordination of Dr. Rathin Sarma, Associate Professor.

Participants appreciated the opportunity for practical learning and requested similar future programmes to advance knowledge and research capabilities in the field of astronomy.

This seminar reinforced RTU’s commitment to fostering scientific education and collaboration in the northeast region, leveraging national resources for academic excellence.