National Testing Agency Cancels NEET-UG Exam, Files FIR with CBI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the exam would be reconducted on dates to be notified separately.

The NTA issued an official statement on the social media platform X, stating that the decision was taken after examining inputs received from central agencies and law enforcement authorities regarding alleged irregularities in the examination process.

“In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. The NTA said that on 8 May 2026, it had sent the issues it was looking into to central agencies for independent checking and necessary actions, as part of its ongoing promise to ensure that national exams are conducted fairly, securely, and credibly.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR on Tuesday regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 exam under various sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024. The FIR was registered based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The NTA further stated that, based on the findings shared by investigative agencies and after coordination with central authorities, the examination process could not be allowed to stand.

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026 and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the statement added.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature and examination centres opted for during the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration process will be required, and no additional examination fee will be charged.

The NTA also stated that the examination fee already paid by candidates would be refunded, while the re-examination would be conducted using the agency’s internal resources.

The FIR with the CBI has been registered for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, apart from PCA and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act. Special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation. (Agencies)

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