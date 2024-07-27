National Testing Agency issues revised NEET UG 2024 results

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the revised NEET UG 2024 results, with 17 students achieving a perfect score, marking a 75 per cent drop in the number of toppers from the earlier declared results. In the results announced on June 4, a record 67 candidates had scored a perfect 720 marks, tying for the top spot. Among these, six students were placed at the top due to extra marks awarded for time lost during the exam because of invigilator errors. Additionally, 44 students achieved the top rank after receiving “grace marks” for incorrectly answering a basic physics question.

However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday decided that there would be just one accurate answer and anyone responding with anything other than that would not receive marks for it.

A retest was also held for the students who lost time during the exam.

Following these corrections, the number of qualified candidates has also declined from 1316268 to 1315853 (a difference of 415).

The NTA conducted a retest for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the exam.

The NEET UG 2024 examination, held on May 5, has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of paper leaks, irregularities, and time losses during the exam.

This year’s NEET UG exam saw a substantial turnout, with 13,31,321 female candidates, 9,96,393 male candidates, and 17 transgender candidates participating. Initially, 67 candidates were announced as AIR 1, capturing significant attention before the results were revised.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was held for more than 24 lakh candidates at 4750 different Centres located in 571 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 05 May 2024 (Sunday).

The re-examination of the NEET (UG) 2024 was conducted on 23 June 2024 for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on 05 May 2024. (ANI)

Also Read: US Republican senator Marco Rubio moves bill to help India take on China

Also watch: