Need to remember favours of Netaji on our generations, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: Calling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose one of the ‘architects of modern India’, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that his legacy and the favours done by the freedom fighter to our generations must be remembered with gratitude.

Addressing an event at a school in North 24 Parganas, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “Subhas Chandra Bose is one of the architects of modern India. That is why we should be aware of his life character and his qualities. Do we actually know with what dreams the freedom fighters make the supreme sacrifice for the country?”

RSS Sarsanghchalak pointed out that shackles of arrogance, selfishness, and differences still continue today.

"After attaining independence, we went to sleep with our selfishness. We don't see anything beyond 'my family' and 'I'. The shackles of arrogance, selfishness, and differences continue. So, we need to remember the favours of Netaji for our generations with gratitude," he added.

The nation is observing Parakram Diwas on January 23 since it is the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

"He (Subhas Chandra Bose) did not see those dreams to leave them unfulfilled. He knew that this was not the work of just one generation. It will have to be worked on continuously, and his own lifetime will not be enough for it. He thought of leaving behind such an inspiration that work will continue for generations after generations," the RSS chief said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan. (ANI)