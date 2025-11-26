NEHU Enforces Stricter Traffic Rules After Campus Accident Sparks Concern

Shillong: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong has implemented tougher traffic regulations following a serious accident involving a security guard allegedly driving under the influence. The incident, in which two students were knocked down near the campus gate, was captured on CCTV and sparked widespread alarms over lax enforcement of safety measures.

In response, NEHU has set a strict 30 kmph speed limit within campus grounds and made helmets compulsory for all two-wheeler riders and cyclists. University officials emphasise a zero-tolerance approach toward reckless road behaviour, warning that repeat offenders will face disciplinary action. New signboards displaying the updated rules have been installed at key locations across the sprawling campus to ensure awareness and compliance.

The two students injured in the crash remain under medical care in a Shillong hospital, though their condition has stabilised. NEHU authorities acknowledged the urgent need for stronger safety enforcement to prevent similar incidents and protect the campus community.

Students have welcomed the changes, noting that while traffic rules existed before, enforcement was previously inadequate. The revised measures aim to foster a safer environment and send a clear message against negligent driving within university premises.

This development at NEHU reflects growing attention to campus safety across educational institutions, prioritising the wellbeing of students and staff through firm action against violations.