Nepal Ex-PM Jhalanath Khanal’s Wife Burnt Alive

Kathmandu: Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of the former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after suffering critical burns when their house in Kathmandu was torched during the violent protests, Khabarhub reported. Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was inside the house when the protesters set it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries, Khabarhub reported, citing family sources. (ANI)

