Nepal PM Karki: Those responsible for violence in protests will face action

Kathmandu: Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday said that criminal acts must be thoroughly investigated, the truth made public, and those responsible held accountable, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Karki announced that those killed during the Gen Z protests would be recognised as martyrs, with each bereaved family receiving Rs 1 million as compensation.

She called for unity and told reporters after assuming office that a collective effort was essential to guide the nation forward.

"I have never seen such a transformation in just about 27 hours of protests. To meet this group's demands, we must all work with determination. I did not come here out of desire; I took on this responsibility after you all urged me to step in," she was quoted by The Kathmandu Post as saying.

"Looking at what happened in the name of protests, it seems as if it was executed in a planned way, raising questions of a conspiracy," she added.

Karki also assured that the government would probe the vandalism that targeted key institutions, including Singha Durbar, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court, business complexes, and private properties.

She emphasised the need to move forward with a positive outlook to revive Nepal's fragile economy.

One of her first decisions was to extend immediate relief to victims of last week's violent demonstrations.

Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal confirmed that those killed during the protests would be recognised as martyrs, with their families receiving financial support of Rs 1 million each.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the government has also ensured free medical treatment for 134 injured protesters and 57 injured police personnel.

Ministries have been directed to prepare comprehensive reports detailing the damages sustained during the protests.

The protests, which escalated into widespread unrest, have claimed 72 lives so far, including 59 demonstrators, 10 inmates, and three police officers, according to local media accounts, The Himalayan Times reported. (IANS)

