Nepal's Balendra Shah Set to Be Sworn In as Prime Minister on Friday

Kathmandu: Nepal is set to swear in a new Prime Minister on Friday after the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) unanimously approved the appointment of senior leader Balendra Shah as its parliamentary party leader — a move that formally paves the way for him to lead the country's next government.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's Central Committee held at its Kathmandu office on Thursday evening.

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