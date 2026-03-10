Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Sweeps Elections, Eyes Near Two-Thirds Majority

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has delivered one of the most decisive electoral victories in the country's modern political history, securing nearly 76 per cent of the seats counted under the First-Past-the-Post system and potentially heading toward a near two-thirds majority in the 275-member House of Representatives.

As of Monday evening, counting had concluded in 163 of 165 FPTP constituencies, with the RSP winning 125 seats. The party is also leading under the proportional representation system with over 48 per cent of the vote share — putting it on course for approximately 184 seats in total if the trend holds.

No single party has secured a two-thirds majority in Nepal's lower house since the 1991 elections.

