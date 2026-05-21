NESO-Led Student Bodies Meet in Guwahati to Discuss Manipur Situation, Call for Northeast Unity

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Led by the NESO (North East Students’ Organization), the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and the Mizo Zirlai Paul (MZP) met in Guwahati today and discussed the current Manipur situation.

Representatives of other organizations present at the meeting were the All Assam Students Union (AASU), the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), the Khasi Students’ Association (KSA), and the Garo Students’ Union (GSU).

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