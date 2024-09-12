New Delhi: Pay only for distance travelled; first 20 km free on toll roads

New Delhi: Non-commercial vehicles (excluding those with National Permits) travelling less than 20 kilometres on a National Highway will be exempt from paying any toll under this new system, provided the journey is completed within a day and in one direction, according to a notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

For journeys exceeding 20 kilometres, tolls will be charged based on the actual distance travelled. This ensures a fairer tolling mechanism, where road users only pay for the kilometres they have used. Toll collection will shift to a “Pay as You Use” model, once Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system becomes operational, where the user fee will be calculated based on the distance travelled on the highway, as tracked by the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system.

In a move aimed at modernising India’s toll collection system, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced amendments to the National Highway Fee Rules. GNSS has already completed its pilot phase for validation. The government announced the changes through a notification, emphasising the transition towards Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based tolling, a step that promises to revolutionise toll payment on national highways. The system will introduce a user-friendly approach where tolls are levied based on the actual distance travelled on the highway, eliminating the current fixed toll collection system.

Initially, toll plazas may have a dedicated lane for vehicles fitted with GNSS On-Board Units (OBUs), ensuring smooth and efficient tolling for those using the GNSS system. These amendments are a step towards a more advanced and equitable toll collection system, reducing congestion at toll plazas and streamlining the experience for commuters. The Ministry’s announcement underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance infrastructure efficiency.

As the pilot phase has concluded successfully, road users can expect the GNSS-based tolling system to be rolled out in the near future, with the Ministry expected to provide further details on the full implementation timeline. (ANI)

