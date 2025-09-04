New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes GST Overhaul

New Delhi: Soon after the announcement of the GST reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform X to applaud the move, stating: “During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy. Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. The wide-ranging reforms will improve the lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.” (IANS)

