New Eyedrop Could Offer Less Invasive Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration

A new eyedrop formulation has shown early promise in delivering protective compounds to the back of the eye — an area previously only accessible through injections — in research that could eventually change how age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is managed.

The study, led by RMIT University in collaboration with the Centre for Eye Research Australia (CERA), focused on using lutein — a protective antioxidant found in Gac fruit — to support retinal health and potentially slow or prevent damage linked to AMD.

