New Eyedrop Could Offer Less Invasive Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration

A new eyedrop formulation has shown early promise in delivering protective compounds to the back of the eye — an area previously only accessible through injections — in research that could eventually change how age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is managed.
The study, led by RMIT University in collaboration with the Centre for Eye Research Australia (CERA), focused on using lutein — a protective antioxidant found in Gac fruit — to support retinal health and potentially slow or prevent damage linked to AMD.
AMD damages the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision, and can lead to blindness. It affects hundreds of millions of people globally, with age, family history, diet, high blood pressure, obesity, and smoking among the key risk factors.
Researchers also noted that prolonged exposure to high-energy blue light from mobile phones, computer screens, and televisions may contribute to eye damage over time — a concern increasingly relevant in the digital age.
In pre-clinical studies conducted with mice, the new formulation successfully reached the retina at the back of the eye and kept the active compound stable for months at room temperature — a significant technical achievement given how difficult it has historically been to get treatments to that part of the eye without injections.
A separate cell culture study showed that lutein delivered through the new formula protected retinal cells from the kind of stress and damage associated with vision loss.
The delivery system is built on RMIT-patented nanotechnology called cubosomes — microscopic carriers that protect fragile compounds and release them in a controlled way once inside the eye.
"Our cubosome carriers act like tiny shields, keeping the compound safe and releasing it in a controlled way once it's inside the eye," said Professor Charlotte Conn from RMIT's School of Science.
Team leader Associate Professor Tien Huynh noted that the platform is not limited to lutein and could potentially be adapted to carry a range of different compounds — giving it broader therapeutic applications beyond AMD.
The researchers were careful to frame the findings in context. The eyedrop would not replace injections at this stage, and the pre-clinical studies did not test whether the formulation improved actual disease outcomes, as the mice used did not have AMD or any other retinal condition.
Dr Dao Nguyen, who co-led the research, said the goal is to offer patients a preventative option for early-stage AMD that is far more comfortable than regular injections.
"Frequent eye injections are uncomfortable and can be distressing for patients. If the formulation works, people could use the eyedrop as a preventative measure that could reduce the risk of developing late-stage diseases and the need for injections," said Nguyen, now at Deakin University's School of Medicine.
"It will take further research and clinical trials before it can reach people," she added.
Associate Professor Chi Luu, a clinician-scientist at CERA and the University of Melbourne, said the approach had real transformative potential if future trials confirm safety and effectiveness.
The research has been published in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.