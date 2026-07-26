New generation needs discussion, not orders: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests over the paper leaks and exam irregularities, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the younger generation today seeks answers rather than unquestioning obedience, underscoring the importance of engaging with them through dialogue, affection and mutual understanding.

Addressing the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on 'Contemporary Motherhood' at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Friday, Bhagwat said society must recognise the changing outlook of young people and respond by communicating with them instead of expecting blind compliance.

Reflecting on the changing relationship between generations, the RSS chief said the present generation prefers discussion and reason over unquestioned acceptance of instructions.

"When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That is not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them," Bhagwat said.

He further emphasised that meaningful conversations and consensus-building are essential while engaging with young people.

"We need to communicate. Not dictation, but discussion. Not orders, but consensus," Bhagwat said.

Although Bhagwat did not make any direct reference to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over the paper leak and examination-related irregularities, his remarks came at a time when demonstrations by students and political parties over the issue continue across the country, drawing attention to the concerns and aspirations of the youth.

Meanwhile, talks are underway between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which initiated the protests, and the Centre. Later in the day, the third round of talks will be held between the CJP delegation and the government.

Earlier on Friday, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh held the second round of talks with the CJP at the Constitution Club, where the government had told the CJP delegation that they would get back on their demands. (IANS)

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