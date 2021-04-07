New Assam Government Must Work to Boost Development & Solve Issues of the State

STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI:

Hope from Newly Elected Assam Government: The newly elected representatives of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly and the new government must work together for the overall development of the State and also ensure that at least the major issues of the masses are resolved within the next five years. These views were expressed by a cross section of the general public while talking to The Sentinel on Tuesday.

Burha Xatriya of Barpeta Xattra, Basistha Dev Sarma said, "As a citizen, it is my responsibility to exercise the right to franchise granted by the Constitution of India. Age should not be a factor. Though I'm 84 years old, I cast my votes at the polling station in Sundaridia High School on Tuesday morning."

On his expectations, the Burha Xatriya added, "I wish that the new government should work for the welfare of the masses and development of the State. For instance, the Education sector needs an overhaul. The up-and-coming generation should enjoy educational opportunities at par with global standards.

"The new government must simultaneously tackle the challenges being faced by the people of Assam. All steps should be taken to safeguard 'jati, mati, bheti' of the greater Assamese society."

Popular artiste Prastuti Porasor stated, "Both the newly elected people's representatives and the State government should act responsibly. Development issues should get the priority. In fact, the people's representatives and the State government should serve as role models for the young generation.

"However, during the recent poll campaigns, we came across such negative actions on the part of a few politicians, who even traded cheap comments against their respective political opponents. Blame games must be totally done away with."

The artiste added, "During the recent political rallies, it was unfortunate that the political parties focussed more on beneficiary related issues rather than on the burning issues of the State."

A resident of Khanapara, Angshuman Borpujari pointed out, "The new government must deem the people's issues as their own, and resolve such myriad of issues via proper execution of various schemes. We expect that the new government will carry out effective work through proper utilization of resources.

On unemployment, Borpujari said "Unemployment is a major issue especially among the young generation. The government should design a policy so that at least one member of each household gets a government job."

A research scholar of Cotton University, Trishna Kalita added, "The government must ensure that recruitments are done only on merit. The government sector must work in a transparent manner. [Also Read: Check Latest Assam Assembly Election Results 2021]

She added, "In the last few years it has been seen that most of people's representatives work to achieve only the agenda of their respective parties. As a result, people's priorities are pushed to the back burner. The legislators should curb this rising tendency among themselves. I am from Gauhati East LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency), which has several age-old issues like water supply and water logging to mention just two among them. It is high time that the new public representative of the LAC takes steps to solve these and other civic issues."

Home maker Rumi Singh said, "The government must check the spiraling prices of essential items including that of cooking gas among others. Besides, the new government must work with missionary zeal to provide quality education to the young generation."

