New Local Toll Pass for Vehicles Within 20 km of Fee Plazas from November 1

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday introduced a 'Concessional Local Pass' for eligible non-commercial vehicle owners residing within 20 km of a National Highway fee plaza.

The rule will come into effect from November 1. The annual fee for the concessional local pass will be Rs 1,500 for fee plazas located outside municipal or local town area and Rs 3,000 for toll plazas situated within these limits, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

With over 13 crore FASTags issued across the country, the new provision aims to provide an option for eligible residents living near toll plazas to make travel more economical and enhance Ease of Commuting for local residents.

Eligible non-commercial vehicle owners with a valid and functional FASTag, residing within the 20-km range, can choose between the existing monthly pass and the concessional Local Pass for commuting through a specific fee plaza.

The pass will be valid only for that fee plaza and will not be transferable to any other plazas.

"The concessional Local Pass will not be available on National Highways or Expressways where toll fee collection is based on a closed user-fee collection system. It will also not be issued where a service road or alternative road is available for use by commuters," said the official statement.

The annual local pass will be available at eligible Toll Plazas from November 1. The pass will also be available through Rajmargyatra App.

The amendment has been notified through the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the powers conferred by the National Highways Act, 1956. The rates may be revised by the Central Government annually with revisions taking effect on April 1.

Meanwhile, the 'FASTag Annual Pass' recently crossed the significant milestone of one crore since its launch on August 15 last year. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that applicable on about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways, the Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,075 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. (IANS)

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