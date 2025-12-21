New Terminal Reflects Assam’s Biodiversity, Culture: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the newly constructed terminal of the LGBI Airport and unveiling the statue of Assam's first Chief Minister and visionary leader Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi, said the Prime Minister had taken the state another major step forward towards modern, world-class connectivity.

The CM stated that the new terminal's design reflects the state's rich biodiversity, including elements inspired by Kaziranga, as well as its vibrant cultural heritage.

Addressing a large public gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister described the occasion as historic and a moment of pride not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Assam this afternoon on a two-day visit and inaugurated the new terminal in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and the Chief Minister.

Expressing deep gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said the new terminal was not merely a physical structure but a powerful symbol of the decisive shift in national priorities under the PM Modi's leadership. He added that Assam has been gifted international-standard connectivity infrastructure that would significantly enhance the State's growth and global engagement.

The CM highlighted the unique features of the terminal by saying the state-of-the-art facility seamlessly blends modern technology with Assam's cultural identity. Constructed using bamboo sourced from Assam and inspired by the Kopou Phool, the design reflects the state's rich biodiversity, including elements inspired by Kaziranga, as well as its vibrant cultural heritage. He noted that 57 bamboo columns using around 140 metric tonnes of bamboo have been installed, symbolizing sustainability and deep cultural roots.

He added that under the Prime Minister's guidance, Assam has received one of the most aesthetically distinctive airport terminals in the country.

The CM also thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for his support in the construction of the new terminal. While the Ministry has planned another terminal by 2032, the Chief Minister said Assam's rapid growth could necessitate a second new terminal as early as 2028.

Also Read: LGBIA-Jalukbari elevated corridor,two consultancy firms to prepare DPR