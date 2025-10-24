NHIDCL makes move for DPR preparation afresh for Assam-M’laya NH projects

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the rejection of all bids for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for two mega NH projects in Assam and Meghalaya, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) is making a fresh move for the invitation of bids.

The two projects involve providing consultancy services for the construction of a four-lane high-speed corridor, with paved shoulder, from Jorabat near Guwahati to Barapani near Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya, and a four-lane NH with paved shoulder from Phulbari to Shillong in Meghalaya.

Earlier, the NHIDCL had invited bids for the preparation of DPRs for the two projects. Five firms had submitted bids for the first project (Jorabat to Barapani), and four bids were submitted for the second project (Phulbari to Shillong). During evaluation of the bids, the NHIDCL found all bids to be 'Technically Non-Responsive' for different reasons.

Now, NHIDCL sources revealed that preparations are on for inviting fresh bids for the preparation of DPRs for the projects named above.

