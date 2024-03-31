NIA chargesheets 3 more from Guwahati in FICN seizure case

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted three more accused in a 2019 case relating to the seizure of fake Indian currency worth more than Rs 1.8 lakh from Guwahati.

NIA sources said a second supplementary chargesheet was filed on Thursday against Khandakar Khairul Alom, Sitjal Haque, and Sudip Biswas, taking the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case to seven. NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against three accused in December 2019 and the first supplementary chargesheet against one more in May 2020.

Sudip has been identified as a key accused. He had entered into a conspiracy with one Safikul Islam to print and circulate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) for unlawful gains. They had procured a colour printer and bond paper from the market and printed counterfeit notes in the denominations of Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 200, and Rs. 500. Safikul had subsequently turned approver and became a witness in the case.

The case had come to light following the seizure of FICN with a face value of Rs. 1,84,000 from the possession of accused Mataleb Ali, Amir Hamza, and Dilbar Hussain by the Assam Police. The trio had been given the notes by Sudip and Safikul for circulation, as per investigations by the NIA, which had taken over the case in October 2019.

