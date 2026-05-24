NIA to Investigate Abduction of Six Naga Villagers in Manipur, Says CM Khemchand

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday announced that the case relating to the abduction of six Naga villagers would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that a six-member delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC) met the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues at the CM's Secretariat to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state. During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the UNC delegation that the case involving six abducted Nagas would be investigated by the NIA. (IANS)

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