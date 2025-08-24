No lift on TikTok ban: Centre says in accessible website reports

NEW DELHI: The ban on TikTok has not been lifted, government sources clarified after several users reported that they could access the website of the China-based video streaming platform.

"Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading," Government sources clarified.

The clarification came after several users reported that they can access the website of TikTok, however, they were unable to log in to watch videos on the China-based platform. The app of the video-streaming platform was not available on the app stores.

India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo within view of the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security after the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29, 2020, order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending it "outside".

The government had stated that the applications are engaged in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order."

However, India and China have taken constructive steps to smooth the relationship recently with the resumption of trade border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

Both sides have also agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the Summit. (ANI)

