No Podium, No Glory: Neeraj, Arshad Out of World Javelin Final

Neeraj advanced to the final with just one valid attempt during the qualification round held the previous day.

His first and only throw measured 84.80m, crossing the automatic qualification benchmark of 84.50m, thereby ensuring his place in the title round. Fellow Indian Sachin Yadav also made the cut with a throw of 83.67m, while Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh were unable to move past the qualifying stage.

Notably, this marked the first meeting between Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At that Olympic showdown, Arshad seized the gold medal with a mammoth throw of 92.97m, while Neeraj secured the silver with a best effort of 89.45m.