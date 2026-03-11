No Shortage of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 Notes in India, Government Tells Parliament

The Central government has assured Parliament that there is no shortage of lower-denomination currency notes — Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 — in circulation across the country, pushing back against concerns about the availability of small-value banknotes.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary made the statement in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India.

