Nobel Medicine Prize 2025: Brunkow, Ramsdell, Sakaguchi honored for immune research

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 has been announced, with the award going jointly to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for groundbreaking discoveries that explain how the body's immune system is kept in check to prevent it from attacking its own organs. Mary E. Brunkow earned her Ph.D. from Princeton University, USA, and currently serves as Senior Program Manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle. Fred Ramsdell received his Ph.D. in 1987 from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is now Scientific Advisor at Sonoma Biotherapeutics, San Francisco. Shimon Sakaguchi obtained his M.D. in 1976 and Ph.D. in 1983 from Kyoto University, Japan, and is Distinguished Professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Center, Osaka University.

Their pioneering work on peripheral immune tolerance revealed how a special class of immune cells, known as regulatory T cells, act as guardians against autoimmune disease. (Agencies)

