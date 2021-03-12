Nominations of 284 candidates 'valid' for the first phase of Assam Assembly election

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Nomination papers of 284 candidates are valid for the first-phase Assembly election to be held in 47 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) across 12 districts on March 27, stated State Election Department, Assam.

The highest number of 14 candidates' papers is valid in Naoboicha LAC under Lakhimpur election district. On the other hand, the lowest number of three candidates' papers is valid in the Sootea seat under Tezpur election district.

The actual number of candidates contesting the polls will be determined on March 12 — the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. March 12 is also the last date for filing of nomination papers for the second-phase polls slated on April 1. Scrutiny of these papers will be on March 15. The second-phase polls will be held in 39 LACs across 13 districts.

Notification for the third-phase Assembly polls will also be issued on March 12. The last date for filing of nomination papers for this phase is March 19 while scrutiny of the nomination papers is on March 20. The polling for the third phase is slated on April 6 in 40 LACs across 12 districts.

Also Read: Congress announces candidates for Bokajan and Diphu for 2nd phase of elections

Also Watch: AIUDF's Aminul Islam Receives Warm Welcome at Mankachar







