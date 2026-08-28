‘Northeast can turn regional challenges into new space economy’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Northeast can turn its unique developmental challenges into opportunities for a new space economy, with its geography, talent, institutions and regional requirements providing a strong base for developing solutions that can serve not only the region but also India and global markets.

This was the key message emerging from the concluding day of the Northeast India Space Workshop 2026, organised by the Space Industry Association of India (SIA-India) in partnership with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) under the theme 'Leveraging Space Technology: Regional Transformation to Global Reach'.

"More than 25 government departments in every Northeastern state are using space and geospatial technologies for governance. The next step is to further expand these applications and convert scientific information into practical solutions for governance and development," NESAC Director Dr SP Agarwal said.

"Today, I would like us to move from 'why' to 'how'-how do we turn these capabilities into enterprises? How do we turn research into products? How do we turn government requirements into opportunities for industry?" said Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, president, SIA-India. He also laid emphasis on how the Northeast can become more than India's gateway to Southeast Asia, where Indian companies develop solutions that can eventually move into ASEAN and other emerging markets.

A key outcome of the workshop is the proposed Centre for Space Entrepreneurship in Assam, being taken forward by SIA-India with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the Government of Assam.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to move beyond broad discussions toward specific solutions for state-level problems. SIA-India and its partners, along with Deloitte, will start the next phase in Tripura by figuring out specific needs where space and geospatial technologies can help the state's goals and looking for solutions with local institutions, businesses, and startups.

The engagement will subsequently be taken forward across other Northeastern states, creating a continuing mechanism for problem identification, solution development and industry participation.

The next workshop in this ongoing series will release a report summarising the key discussions, recommendations, and outcomes from the two-day workshop.

The workshop's larger message was clear: the Northeast should not only be a beneficiary of India's space capabilities but also a place where regional challenges create demand, research creates solutions, talent creates enterprises and those solutions reach India and the world.

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