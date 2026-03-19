Northeast India Gets 236% More Rainfall Than Normal in Pre-Monsoon Season

After a dry winter, Assam and six other states across the Northeast have swung sharply to the other extreme — recording significantly above-normal rainfall in the first 18 days of the pre-monsoon season, which began on March 1.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati released state-wise rainfall statistics for the period March 1 to 18, revealing a region-wide surplus that stands in stark contrast to the dry spell that preceded it.
Also Read: March forecast: Less rainfall and higher temperatures for Northeast
Assam received 93.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 27.8 mm for this period — a surplus of 236 percent above normal.
Meghalaya was close behind, recording 81 mm against a normal of 24 mm, also registering 237 percent more than normal.
Manipur saw the steepest excess among the states, with 73.2 mm against a normal of 21.2 mm — 245 percent more than normal.
Nagaland received 38.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 17.5 mm, registering 122 percent more than normal during the same period.
Tripura and Mizoram both recorded 77 percent more rainfall than normal, while Arunachal Pradesh received 15 percent above its normal figures — the most modest surplus among the seven states.
In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday, several locations across Assam recorded measurable rainfall.
Sivsagar AEGCL, Chirang, NT Xing (Ranganadi), Khowang, and Kheronighat each recorded 2 cm. Locations including Badarpur, Aie NH Xing, Panbari, Manas NH Xing, Majuli, Maranhat, Udaipur, Dalgaon, Sonari, Dillighat (Dibrugarh), Dhollabazar, and Lakhimpur each recorded 1 cm of rainfall.
The RMC has forecast light to moderate rain at a few places across Assam in the coming period.
Temperatures are expected to rise gradually — with maximum temperatures predicted to climb by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius across the state by 8:30 am on March 20.