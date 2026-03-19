Northeast India Gets 236% More Rainfall Than Normal in Pre-Monsoon Season

After a dry winter, Assam and six other states across the Northeast have swung sharply to the other extreme — recording significantly above-normal rainfall in the first 18 days of the pre-monsoon season, which began on March 1.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati released state-wise rainfall statistics for the period March 1 to 18, revealing a region-wide surplus that stands in stark contrast to the dry spell that preceded it.

Also Read: March forecast: Less rainfall and higher temperatures for Northeast