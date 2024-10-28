Northeast is Now Centre Stage in our National Story: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: “The North East is now centre stage in our national story,” said the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, while emphasizing the growing prominence of the North East region in India’s national narrative.

“We are seeing a phase of Purvodaya that was never imagined, even by the people of this land. As we focus on the North-East, we invite peace, harmony, self discovery, and a deeper devotional consciousness into our lives,” said the Vice President Dhankhar at the inaugural ceremony of the 21st Biennial Convention of the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society at the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, in Guwahati on Sunday.

Dhankhar emphasized that the transformation of the North-East is a testament to the spirit of inclusion driving India’s progress. “For decades, this region faced challenges relating to development and connectivity, but today it has become a true priority,” he observed, reflecting on how the region’s development is advancing rapidly each day.

The Vice President praised the impact of Krishnaguruji’s teachings, saying, “Krishnaguru ji embodies the essence of divine grace, illuminating the hearts of his devotees with his teachings of love, service, and humanity.” He further emphasized the teachings of KrishnaGuruji, who encouraged everyone to “think beyond yourself, think for the community, think for the nation.”

“The vision of Look East, which originated in the mid-90s, was transformed by Prime Minister Modi into a more impactful dimension with Look East-Act East. This means that Bharat began engaging more deeply with Southeast Asian countries,” he said.

Dhankhar expressed pride in the increasing recognition of the Northeast’s distinct identity and cultural heritage. He remarked, “Recently, we witnessed a proud moment when a long-standing need was fulfilled with the recognition of Assamese, alongside Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit, as one of India’s classical languages.”

The Vice President noted that this is a significant milestone for Assam, saying, “This recognition will further enable Assam to share its rich cultural heritage and vernacular tapestry, extending its influence and cultural wealth throughout the country.” He added, “This region’s unalloyed beauty creates an atmosphere of peace conducive to introspection and meditation, allowing a deeper exploration of spirituality and a greater appreciation for the interconnectedness of life.”

The inaugural event of the 21st Biennial Convention of Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society was also attended by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya; the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma; the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal; the CEM of BTC, Pramod Boro; Bhaktimatri Kuntala Patowary Goswami; and Kamala Gogoi, President, Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society. Today’s event was attended by devotees from different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, “The path to self-reliance through spirituality has been laid by Krishnaguru. Today, we see a society poised for enterprise. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by 2047, India will play a strong role in the journey toward self-reliance. This direction of spiritual consciousness is also of utmost importance. I am honoured to be present at this significant moment and extend my gratitude to the esteemed Vice President for inspiring the people of Assam.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Yuva Shakti is the Mahashakti. Our youth will play a crucial role in strengthening the state through spiritual, cultural, and overall societal empowerment. In today’s biennial session, a powerful message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, and resilience has resonated strongly. I will move forward with courage and strength in the memory of God. Krishnaguru initiated a transformative change in society through spirituality. He has imparted spiritual, cultural, and educational forms of social reform. I pledge to work towards uplifting society, the state, and the entire country with the blessings of the Guru. Following his example, I will focus on reinforcing harmony and values in all aspects of life. Harmony and devotion are vital to strengthening society. There is a significant need for spirituality within my community. The journey of state-building draws strength from the light of devotion and dedication. Today, I am inspired by the profound presence of Hon’ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. Devotional consciousness and spirituality have played a crucial role in empowering the nation and enriching the journey of life. In this context, Krishnaguru stands as one of our guiding deities.”

Earlier, upon arrival at the convention, the Vice President, along with the Governor of Assam, the Chief Minister of Assam, and the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, were accorded a warm welcome by a group of traditional Khol players. Inspired by the rhythms, the Vice President also took a swing at the Khol at the event. The Vice President, along with his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, also planted saplings on the occasion in the presence of the guests.

