Northeast makes its presence felt in PM’s Mementos e-Auction

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Northeast - Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh - made its presence felt in a big way with its craft, traditional, and cultural pride, like the Assamese Jaapi, Muga Silk Angabastra, masks of Majuli, Naga Shawl, Wangcho wooden craft of Arunachal Pradesh, cane ship of Meghalaya, brass sculpture of Buddha from Sikkim, etc., at the Prime Minister's Mementos e-Auction 2025 in New Delhi.

The e-Auction brings together over 1,300 special items gifted to the Prime Minister from around the country. The auction that will continue till October 2 is not just a chance to own national treasures; it is also a way to support the Namami Gange Project, with every bid funding the holy river's conservation effort.

Mithun-The wooden sculpture of a bull presented by the Governor of Nagaland depicts the Mithun, a powerful and revered animal central to Naga life. Carved in bold detail and polished to a sheen, the sculpture stands as a symbol of wealth and social prestige among the Naga people.

The Naga shawl on auction is more than a textile; it is a symbol of heritage. With a deep-coloured base accented by bright red panels and embroidered motifs of spears and shields, the shawl embodies courage and honour. In Naga society, handwoven shawls record social standing and personal achievement, telling stories that are passed from one generation to the next.

A model cane ship, skilfully assembled from local cane, reflects Meghalaya's tradition of bamboo and cane craftsmanship. Built with layered decks and finely engraved patterns, the model showcases the region's approach to art: resourceful, hands-on, and imaginative. It stands as a symbol of aspiration and craftsmanship, turning everyday materials into an intricate, collectible object.

The Garuda mask comes from Majuli. It represents Garuda, the divine bird from mythology used in classical performances and rituals. The mask is filled with local meaning, skill, and faith, making it a true artefact of Assamese spiritual and storytelling traditions.

The traditional Assamese Japi, woven from bamboo and palm leaves and decorated with vibrant coloured shapes, is a rain guard and symbol of honour across Assam. Traditionally worn by farmers and given to guests, it highlights the link between daily work, hospitality, and pride in rural culture. To own a japi is to hold a piece of Assam's identity in hand.

The golden-hued angavastra, woven from Assam's famous muga silk, illustrates the unique silk tradition of the state. The garment, with its intricate woven patterns and impressive sheen, is ideal for ceremonial occasions but also reflects everyday pride. It is sturdy, beautiful, and a special example of skilled Assamese weaving.

The elegant brass depiction of Lord Buddha, crafted by Sikkimese artisans, shows the Buddha in serene meditation. With detailed robes and a calm expression, the piece highlights the Buddhist influences that shape Sikkim's cultural and artistic heritage.

Wancho wooden craft - tribal couple is beautifully carved from wood and set on a single base. This sculpture represents a traditional Wancho couple from Arunachal Pradesh. The figures, shown in local attire, exemplify the woodcraft skills and symbolic storytelling of the Wancho community. Presented in a striking red box, the artefact offers insight into tribal identity and carved traditions.

