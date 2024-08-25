Northeast peace depends on Bangladesh poll: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have to see how the elections are held in Bangladesh to gauge whether prevailing peace will continue in the Northeast in the coming days. As an adjacent area of Bangladesh, in a way, the peace system in the Northeast will also depend on the elections to be held in Bangladesh."

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said, "ULFA-I is still a cadre-based organization and the government is trying all channels to bring them to the negotiation tables. We shouldn't undermine the ULFA because it has weapons, technology, and cadres. I can't say ULFA is a dying organization."

