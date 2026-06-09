Not Just for Summer: Experts Warn Skipping Daily Sunscreen Raises Skin Cancer and Aging Risks

New Delhi: While sunscreen is often associated with beach vacations and summer outings, dermatologists are emphasizing that sun protection should be a daily habit regardless of the season, weather conditions, or time spent outdoors.

According to skin health experts, regular exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays occurs not only during recreational outdoor activities but also through everyday routines such as commuting, running errands, or even working indoors near windows. As a result, sunscreen remains a critical tool in protecting skin from long-term damage.

Dermatologist Dr. Melissa Piliang said that people often underestimate the amount of sun exposure they receive during normal daily activities. “We get a lot of sun exposure just going about our daily lives. Even short periods outdoors can add up and contribute to skin damage over time,” she noted.

Health experts recommend that everyone over six months of age apply sunscreen daily. They stress that UV rays can penetrate clouds, with nearly 80 percent of the sun’s rays reaching the skin even on overcast days. This means that cloudy weather does not eliminate the risk of sun-related skin damage.

The need for sunscreen extends indoors as well. Sunlight passing through windows and windshields can expose individuals to UV radiation, while some indoor lighting sources may also emit small amounts of ultraviolet light. Dermatologists therefore advise incorporating sunscreen into daily skincare routines regardless of whether a person spends most of the day inside or outside.

Experts also caution against neglecting sun protection during winter months. Snow can reflect sunlight, increasing UV exposure, while higher-altitude locations bring individuals closer to the sun’s rays. Outdoor winter activities such as skiing and snow sports can therefore pose significant risks without adequate protection.

Regular sunscreen use offers several important health benefits. One of the primary advantages is maintaining the skin’s natural protective barrier by shielding it from harmful UV radiation. Consistent use can also help prevent flare-ups of conditions such as rosacea, eczema, and acne, which may worsen with sun exposure.

Perhaps most importantly, sunscreen plays a major role in reducing the risk of skin cancer. UVB rays, responsible for sunburn, are also linked to the development of serious skin cancers, including melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. Medical experts say daily sunscreen application can significantly lower exposure to these harmful rays.

In addition to health protection, sunscreen can help prevent premature aging. Studies have shown that long-term sun exposure contributes to wrinkles, dark spots, and uneven skin pigmentation. Daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreen has been linked to visible improvements in skin appearance and a reduction in signs of aging.

Dermatologists recommend using a lightweight mineral sunscreen with at least SPF 15 for everyday use, while SPF 30 or higher is preferred for prolonged outdoor exposure. Many moisturizers now include SPF protection, making it easier for individuals to combine skincare and sun safety in a single step.

Experts advise applying sunscreen not only to the face but also to commonly exposed areas such as the ears, neck, arms, hands, legs, and feet. As awareness of skin health grows, doctors continue to stress one simple message: sunscreen should be an everyday essential, not just a seasonal accessory. (Agencies)

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