NEW DELHI: "There is nothing bigger than Constitution. There is only one religion i.e. India First and there is only one religious scripture and that is Constitution," this is broadly the idea championed and espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the long decades of his political life, even before assuming the country's highest chair in 2014.

Modi Archive, a popular social media handle on X, narrating PM Modi's life through archival pictures and videos shared a stirring video, on Thursday, shared how he always pushed and rallied for keeping the nation first and the Constitution, above everything else.

The Modi Archive shared the video, highlighting enduring importance of the Constitution, the national Tricolour and the legacy of India's freedom fighters, on the occasion of Constitution Day, observed on November 26.

"Governments may come and go, but the glory of our Constitution, the pride of our Tricolour and the legacy of our freedom fighters must endure forever," it wrote in the post, quoting PM Modi.

The post is accompanied with a 38-second video featuring excerpts from the Prime Minister's past public rallies and addresses. The video shows how "India First" served as his guiding principle, throughout his life.

The video opens with footage, with glimpses of 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' held in Panaji, Goa, on January 12, 2014, when Narendra Modi was the Prime Ministerial candidate for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Hamare liye dharma sabse upar hai (For us, dharma or duty is foremost), Aur woh dharma hai India First (And that dharma is India First), Aur dharm granth Samvidhan hai (The Constitution is the sacred book)," the Prime Minister says in the video.

It also features an excerpt from an Independence Day event held in Rajkot in 2010. In the clip, the then Gujarat CM Modi, wearing a turban, speaks about the honour and pride associated with the national Tricolour, stressing that the respect for the flag would remain unchanged in the years to come.

Notably, the videos highlighting Prime Minister's devotion to the Constitution comes on a day when the government is observing the Constitution Day.

It was in 2015 that the Government of India formally started observing November 26 as Constitution Day. On November 19 that year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, notified the decision to celebrate the date every year as 'Constitution Day'.

The observance also seeks to recognise the contribution of the members of the Constituent Assembly, who played a crucial role in drafting and adopting the country's Constitution.

Earlier, in 2010, when India marked the 60th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution, Narendra Modi, who was then serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, led the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' as a tribute to the Constituent Assembly and the document it had prepared.

As part of the initiative, then CM Modi organised a large procession in Surendranagar, Gujarat, where a replica of the Constitution was placed atop a decorated elephant and taken through the streets. The procession was organised to highlight the significance of the Constitution and honour the work of those involved in its making. (IANS)