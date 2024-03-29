Notify Child Protection Policy by June-end: Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court expressed the hope that the Child Protection Policy and rules under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act would soon be approved and notified by the Assam government by June 24, 2024.

The HC also stated its hope and trust that the High Court-appointed Committee shall be able to complete the inspection of all the child care institutions in the state before the next hearing of the case filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan regarding notification of the Child Protection Policy and rules under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act in Assam.

The HC noted that, as of March 27, 2024, the High Court Committee had made 58 visits covering the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) of Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Darrang, Baksa, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Morigaon, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nalbari, Barpeta, and Udalguri districts, and inspections were carried out keeping in view Form No. 46 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016. It was submitted that the reports are under compilation and will be presented before the Court on the next date.

It was submitted before the HC that, in compliance with the directions contained in the order dated October 10, 2023, the High Court-appointed Committee was formed. Moreover, it was submitted that the State Child Protection Society had conducted a one-day training programme for social workers of the juvenile justice boards of various districts. The first phase of training was conducted on November 9, 2023, and the second phase of training for the chairperson and members of the child welfare committees was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2024, for the various districts mentioned therein.

Also, with regard to the directions contained in the said order, it is projected that the views of the Education Department have been considered and, wherever applicable, incorporated in the Draft Rules. The draft rules were examined by several persons named therein, and three video conferences were held among the core members of the Drafting Committee, and a state-level consultation was held on March 20, 2024, in the presence of various authorities. It is projected that the recommendations from all the participating delegates, including suggestions from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, were noted by the Committee, and some of the recommendations were accepted for inclusion in the draft. It is also projected that the recommendation will be finalized and the same will be sent to the State Government at the earliest.

The HC also stated the hope and trust that the state government will consider the recommendations and suggestions from Bachpan Bachao Andolan while notifying the policy, and the notification of the Child Protection Policy and rules under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act will be done before the next hearing on June 24, 2024.

