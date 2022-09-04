Now NIA investigation against ULFA in Assam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Now, the NIA (National Investigation Agency) has also stepped into the investigation of ULFA-I activities. Over the years, the ULFA was the domain of the state police and the Army under the Unified Command Structure.

The NIA conducted searches at 16 locations in seven districts in the state – Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadia, Charaideo and Sivasagar – in a case (RC-23/2022/NIA/ DLI) about the activities of the ULFA, including recruitments of youths, extortion of money for strengthening organization and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities and their training at camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border. The investigating agency also searched in village Jeraimukh, the native village of ULFA chief Paresh Baruah, and houses of known ULFA linkmen. The NIA registered a suo motu case against the ULFA on May 18, 2022.

In April/May this year, a section on youths had a trend to join the ULFA. Some also sent pro-ULPA posts on social media, leading the police to arrest some of them. The police released the youths only after their parents gave written assurances that their wards would not join the outfit.

During the search, the NIA seized digital devices and ammunition, besides incriminating documents and literature related to the ULFA.

According to sources, the NIA is keeping a close watch on ULFA sympathizers in society. The investigation agency may bring this section of people under the purview of their future investigation.

