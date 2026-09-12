NRL net profit surges 90% to Rs 3,057 crore in FY 2025-26, driven by higher margins and sales

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Ltd) ended the financial year on March 31, 2026, with net profit of Rs 3,057 crore. NRL Chairman Dr Ranjit Rath made this announcement here today.

The 33rd annual general meeting (AGM) of NRL was held here today at the NRL Centre, Guwahati, under the chairmanship of Dr Ranjit Rath. Dr Rath and NRL MD Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan addressed the media after the AGM jointly.

Highlighting the company's robust performance, Dr Rath stated that the standalone net worth of the company for the financial year ending 31 March 2026 stood at 18,912 crore, reflecting a growth of 17.69% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 26,393 crore in FY 2025-26, as compared to Rs 25,147 crore in FY 2024-25.

The standalone Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the year ending 31 March 2026 was Rs 4,077 crore, while the Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 3,057 crore, registering a significant growth of over 90% as compared to the previous Financial Year. Correspondingly, Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to 17.52 per share, as compared to 19.82 per share in the previous year. The higher profit was mainly attributable to an increase in product margins and sales volume during the year.

Dr Rath said that during FY 2025-26, the refinery processed 3,113 TMT of crude oil, displaying a robust performance at 103% of its rated capacity. The total sales volume during the financial year stood at 3200 TMT. Motor Spirit (MS) production during the financial year reached 727 TMT, surpassing its all-time production record of 725 TMT. The company achieved another milestone in sulphur recovery, reaching 6.3 TMT, which surpassed the previous high of 5.6 TMT.

The company's flagship Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP) achieved 87.1% physical progress as of 31 March 2026. The company's Siliguri Marketing Terminal is undergoing capacity expansion and augmentation to facilitate the evacuation of products following the commissioning of NREP, and it has achieved 86.3% physical progress at the end of the financial year.

He said that NRL encourages innovation and entrepreneurship through its Ideation programme, under which promising start-ups are supported and funded to nurture innovative ideas and solutions. Through such initiatives, the company seeks to foster an ecosystem of innovation while contributing to the development of new technologies and entrepreneurial opportunities.

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