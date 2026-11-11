NSE Celebrates Diwali with Lakshmi Puja and Muhurat Trading Ceremony

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on 8th November, celebrated the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Muhurat Trading with traditional Lakshmi Pujan and a ceremonial bell-ringing event, bringing together distinguished personalities from the fields of cinema, culture and social organisations.

NSE Managing Director and CEO, Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, was joined by renowned actors Smt. Poonam Dhillon, Smt. Padmini Kolhapure and Smt. Sheeba Agarwal, acclaimed filmmaker Shri Bharatbala, Shri Ram Lal, All India Outreach Head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Swami Vigyananda ji, Founder of the World Hindu Congress and World Hindu Economic Forum.

The celebrated guests participated in the traditional Lakshmi Puja and ceremonial bell ringing, symbolising prosperity, optimism and new beginnings. The occasion reflected the enduring connection between India's rich cultural heritage and its evolving capital markets.

Muhurat Trading, a longstanding tradition in Indian financial markets, is a special trading session conducted on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat. The practice has its roots in the traditional customs of Indian trading communities, particularly the opening of new account books, known as Chopda Pujan, accompanied by prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity.

The tradition of Muhurat Trading was formally introduced in India's stock markets in 1957. NSE, which commenced operations in 1994, has carried forward this tradition as part of its annual Diwali celebrations.

Beyond its religious and cultural significance, Muhurat Trading represents an occasion for investors to reaffirm their commitment to financial growth, disciplined investing and long-term wealth creation. The symbolic trading session continues to attract participation from investors across the country, reflecting the growing reach and inclusiveness of India's capital markets.

The Diwali celebrations at NSE highlighted the harmonious blend of tradition and modern finance, reinforcing the exchange's role in connecting India's cultural legacy with the aspirations of a growing investor community.

The NSE is India's largest stock exchange and the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, according to Futures Industry Association (FIA) statistics for 2025.