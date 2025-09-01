NSE, India Habitat Centre Join Hands to Promote Financial Literacy and Investor Awareness

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has entered into an agreement with the India Habitat Centre (IHC) to roll out a series of financial literacy and investor awareness programs aimed at empowering individuals with knowledge to make informed investment decisions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in New Delhi, outlines a joint initiative to host seminars, workshops, and webinars for a wide cross-section of audiences, including IHC staff, members, and visitors, as well as community groups connected through IHC’s outreach activities.

The sessions, to be facilitated by NSE, will cover a range of topics such as financial planning, capital market basics, mutual funds, investor rights, fraud prevention, and safe investing practices.

Established as a hub for collaboration in habitat-related fields, IHC has also evolved into a platform for cultural, social, and developmental engagement. Leveraging this ecosystem, NSE and IHC aim to extend financial education to urban professionals and diverse community groups.

NSE has been actively conducting financial literacy drives across India. In FY25, the exchange organized over 14,600 investor awareness programs, reaching more than 800,000 participants nationwide through a mix of physical, digital, and hybrid formats. These efforts have targeted varied groups, including students, women, rural investors, and first-time market participants.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Dr. K.G. Suresh, Director of India Habitat Centre, said: “The India Habitat Centre has always been committed to fostering meaningful dialogue and learning. Partnering with NSE to deliver structured financial literacy programs supports this vision. In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, equipping citizens with the right knowledge is essential for safe and effective participation in the markets.”

Through this collaboration, NSE and IHC hope to build greater awareness around responsible investing and contribute to strengthening financial inclusion in India’s growing economy.