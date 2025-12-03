Numaligarh Refinery Accorded Prestigious ‘Navratna’ Status; Assam CM Thanks Centre

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in the state’s oil and gas sector, as the Centre granted ‘Navratna’ status to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Golaghat.

“I am grateful to Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his faith in Assam’s oil & gas sector and his guidance in taking it forward. This milestone achievement would not have been possible without the unstinted support of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji,” CM Sarma said in a post on ‘X’.

“Not too long ago, it was on the verge of losing its PSU status, but with the Union Govt’s support, we reposed our faith in the enterprise’s ability & enhanced our stake in it and within 4 years it has become a Navratna,” the CM said in another post.