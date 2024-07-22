Paris Olympic 2024; Preview of Northeastern Players; Live Updates

Olympics in Paris 2024
Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) from Assam
Miranbai Chanu Saikhom(Weightlifting) from Manipur
Tarun deep Rai (Archery)from Sikkim
All the above athletes were qualified from the North-East in the Paris bound national team
The Cabinet approved Five sports disciplines -boxing, badminton, taekwondo, weightlifting, and Archery. It had approved under the Mission Olympic.
Athletes from North-East India qualified Tokyo Olympics 2020
From Judo to Boxing and Archery to Hockey, several Indian athletes hailing from
The Olympics in 2020 was represented by several qualified candidates. Lovelina Borgohain, MC Mary Kom represented boxing league. Tarun deep Rai represented Archery. Lalremsiami- Hockey, Sushila Likmabam- Judo Shanglakpam Nilakanta-Hockey Saikhom Mirabai Chanu-Weightlifting Sushila Chanu- Hockey
In the year 2008 eight golf medal were won by American swimmer Michael Phelps.
Few facts of Olympics
There were female athletes in the year 2012 Olympic Games. It was also known that Olympic gold medals were all made of silver.
India in Olympics
Hundred and seventeen Indian Athletes will show case this year in Paris Olympics. Seventy males will participate and forty- seven females.
Rugby 7s football and ranking rounds in archery will start earlier. The opening ceremony will be held on July 26th.
Important events in Olympic History
Women were allowed to compete in the Olympic Games. Helena de Pourtales from Switzerland was the first woman to compete.
In the year 1916 the Olympic Games were cancelled due to World War 1.
In the year 1936 African American athlete Jesse Owens won Four medals. It was the year when the Nazi Germany fueled the opportunity to host against Aryan racial supremacy beliefs
In the year 1980 the Cold War boycotted the Moscow Olympic Games by the US
In the year 1996 Olympic Gold medalist Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic flame.
The official Olympic sports are thirty -five and the Summer Olympic Games was consisted of twenty-eight sports and thirty -eight disciplines. The winter Olympics consisted of 7 sports with 15 disciplines.
Summer Olympics to name a few were Archery Badminton Basketball 3x3 Baseball Athletics, Boxing to name a few. The number of games played from the year 1896 Athens -2020 Tokyo. The list of sporting events included in the Winter Olympics were Alpine skiing Biathlon Bobsleigh Cross country skiing Curling Figure skating Freestyle skiing Ice hockey
Paralympic Games were important in Olympic History and originated in the year 1948. It originated from Sir Ludwig Guttmann who promoted the rehabilitation of injured soldiers after World War 2
Purpose of Olympic Games
Promoting peace and the Olympic principles around the world was the main motto of Olympics games. The International Olympic Committee was founded in 1984. The contribution to maintain harmony and develop humankind was the belief of the Organization. The movement and the Olympic principles had continued to carry forward its harmonious contribution to the society
The sports organization was based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The International Olympic Committee was a non-governmental organization
The interlocked rings represented the colour's blue, red, black, green and yellow on a white background’s were the five continents united by the Olympics. Each colour represented the colour's of every nation’s flag
Mountain Olympos is the highest mountain in mainland Greece. The sanctuary was named after Mountain Olympos. Mount Olympos was known for the home of the greatest Gods and goddesses
There were series of Bronze tripods that were found in Olympia. The sources from Deutsches and Archaologisches Institute said that these tripods were the prizes for of the early years of the early events at Olympia back in the 9th century.
Modern Olympics introduced the race from Marathon Northeast of Athens in the year 1896. It was not an event of the ancient Olympic games. It was a race of 40Km of distance from Marathon northeast of Athens to the Olympic Stadium.
The Torch was never a part of the Ancient Games. It was a part of the ancient games in the year 1928 in Olympic Games in Amsterdam. The modern Olympic Torch Relay was introduced in the year 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. The Olympic oath was introduced in 1920.
THE GAMES
Zeus the father of the Greek gods and goddesses was honored in the religious form of worship. The Olympic Games were a part of such a ritual. A rural sanctuary site, the games were held in Olympia in the western Pelopnnesos.
There was a sharing of the same religious belief and language spoken was also same thus the advent of Olympic shared the same sentiments and beliefs. Male citizens were the athletes. They all came from different parts of Greece namely Iberia, (Spain) in the West and Black Sea from Turkey in the East.
What is Olympic
The Greece in 776 BC through 393 AD the games of ancient Greece were staged. The Olympics returned after 1503 years. The Olympic games of Greece took a modern form and the first modern Olympics took place in Athens ,Greece , in the year 1896. The founder or the man who generated the idea of Olympics was a Frenchman named baron Pierre de Coubertin. It was presented in the year 1894.
The term Olympic has derived from the word ‘Olympia’.