On asylum seekers, Donald Trump gets harsher than ever

US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended the move against asylum following the arrest of an Afghan immigrant.
The man has been accused of killing a National Guard member near the White House.
Trump’s comments are a latest escalation in his immigration stance following Wednesday's attack that led to the murder of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and injury to Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe.
Trump signalled that more restrictions are coming.
"No time limit, but it could be a long time," he said, when asked how long the United States might pause asylum admissions for certain nations
"We have enough problems. We don't want those people," he added.
The Trump administration has also suspended all asylum processing in the aftermath of the shooting.
Trump continued to his attack on the previous Joe Biden administration.
"Crooked Joe Biden, Mayorkas, and so-called 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted," he wrote on Truth Social.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) supported Trump's remarks, calling Biden-era vetting practices "an act of national self-sabotage" and saying the suspect "should never have been in this country."
The DHS has frozen all immigration requests from Afghan nationals "indefinitely" pending a full review of vetting protocols.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem put the blamed on the prior administration.
"This individual's application to be in this country started under the Joe Biden administration," Noem said. "The consequences of the shooting and the death of Sarah are directly on the shoulders of Joe Biden and his administration."
Noem said the Biden administration "didn't do a thorough investigation."
"People were just put on aircraft and brought to the United States. They said they would vet them, but didn't do a thorough investigation," she said.
