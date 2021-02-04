One dead, 198 people fell ill after consuming packaged lunch in Diphu; Probe ordered

A CORRESPONDENT



DIPHU: One person died and 198 people fell ill after consuming packaged lunch during a public meeting at the Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H) premises on Tuesday. After the incident, 177 persons were admitted in the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Kangbura Bey.

The incident took place at the event to inaugurate the first academic session of MBBS for 100 students at DMCH.

As on Wednesday evening, 61 are under treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Chandra Dhwaj Singh told The Sentinel, "Samples of the distributed food have been sent to the laboratory. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident so that those guilty are punished as per law."

The DC further said, "Though one person has died allegedly due to food poisoning, we will have to wait for the post-mortem report."

Adding that "the person who supplied the food packages is a resident of Rehabari in Guwahati", the DC said, "his name is Manav Khandiya."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told media in Guwahati on Wednesday, "I also had my meal from the packaged items. I did feel uneasy after it."

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) CEM (Chief Executive Member) Tuliram Ronghang rushed to the hospital and took stock of the situation. He also enquired about the health condition of the admitted people. Later addressing the media here, the CEM said, "Doctors are doing their best and taking good care of the patients. The patients are responding well to the treatment."